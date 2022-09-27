Lil Wayne is reportedly selling his mansion in Miami Beach, Florida for an asking price of $29.5 million. The rapper purchased the property in 2018 for $16.75 million.

The house, built in 2017, is located on Allison Island and boasts seven bedrooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and a movie theater. The property lands at 10,600 square feet and overlooks Biscayne Bay. There’s also a dock and 110 feet of waterfront footage.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for BET)

The sale is being handled by listing agent Cyril Matz, who told the Wall Street Journal that the next-door property sold for $16.5 million in January. It is unclear why Wayne is deciding to get rid of the property now.

The report comes days after Wayne celebrated his 40th birthday with Skip Bayless and Keith Sweat. At the event, Sweat performed a rendition of his 1987 hit “Don’t Stop Your Love.” NBA YoungBoy also had a video message played at the party for Wayne.

“Just returned from Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday party,” Bayless wrote on Twitter after the event. “Had to leave early because have to be up in 4 hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy40!!!”

He also shared a picture of the two on Instagram.

