Lil Wayne celebrated his 40th birthday by witnessing a personal performance by Keith Sweat of his 1987 hit “Don’t Stop Your Love.” The moment was shared in a video circulating on social media, Monday.

Surrounded by family and friends in Los Angeles, Wayne can be seen hopping up from the dinner table and dancing with excitement in response to the performance.

Other guests at the celebration include Wayne’s longtime friend, Skip Bayless.

“Just returned from Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday party,” Skip wrote on Twitter afterward. “Had to leave early because have to be up in 4 hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy40!!!”

The attendance came as a surprise considering the two recently got into a heated exchange during an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed regarding the Los Angeles Lakers and the signing of Patrick Beverly.

While not in attendance, NBA YoungBoy sent a clip to Wayne, which was played at the event, wishing him a happy birthday.

“Whaddup, n***a? It’s your son,” YoungBoy said in the video as the room laughs. “Make sure you enjoy yourself, bruh.”

Check out a clip of Keith Sweat’s performance for Lil Wayne below.

