Skip Bayless & Lil Wayne Shoot Music Video For New “Undisputed” Song

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe are no longer working together. Instead, Shannon Sharpe is moving on to a different endeavor. However, no one knows what he is going to actually do. The man is on a bit of a hiatus, and you can’t help but be happy for him. As for Skip, he is on a bit of a break from Undisputed as well. Overall, the show is going to come back on August 28th, and there are reportedly quite a few twists and turns.

As we reported on in the past, Lil Wayne will have an increased role in the show. Skip loves Lil Wayne and the two are great friends. In fact, they are frequent guests at each other’s homes. Having said that, it has been revealed that Wayne will be the show’s co-host, every single Friday. This is a massive move that fans are definitely excited about. Although, we still do not know who the other host is going to be. That said, it seems like Skip and Wayne have some interesting tidbits on the horizon.

Skip Bayless Tells All

Shot a video for the new theme song Lil Wayne wrote and recorded for the new Undisputed, launching August 28. The song is called “Good Morning.” Instant classic. Can’t wait for you to hear it. pic.twitter.com/rPpl41ESVP — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) August 7, 2023

For instance, while taking to Twitter today, Skip Bayless revealed that he was shooting a video with Wayne. He even posted some behind-the-scenes footage of it to make it that much realer. Furthermore, he made it clear that Wayne has created a new song for the talk show. His OG song is iconic, but Skip thinks this one is even better. “Shot a video for the new theme song Lil Wayne wrote and recorded for the new Undisputed, launching August 28,” Skip Bayless explained. “The song is called ‘Good Morning.’ Instant classic. Can’t wait for you to hear it.”

It is hard to imagine Undisputed without Shannon Sharpe. However, this new iteration of the show does seem a bit promising. Let us know whether or not you plan on tuning in, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the sports world.

