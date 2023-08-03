Lil Wayne To Get Weekly Spot On “Undisputed”

A lot of the focus on the collapse of Undisputed has been on the future of Shannon Sharpe. After all, it was Sharpe who left the show after seven years. It’s believed that a growing rift between Sharpe and Skip Bayless led to the NFL Hall of Famer seeking greener pastures. Those pastures appear to be ESPN, where Stephen A. Smith is very eager for Sharpe to become a part of First Take. However, what about Undisputed, a show that is still on the air?

Since Sharpe’s sudden departure, Bayless has been utilizing a rotating cast of guest co-hosts. This has included Bayless’ close friend Lil Wayne. “Wayne will be involved more than ever in Undisputed going forward,” Skip Bayless expressed on air. “So will Young Money. I love you, man. And I thank you for yet another very memorable Saturday. The connection here is my wife, Ernestine, and I are endlessly fascinated by [Lil] Wayne’s gift for recording and performing. Just as I believe he is unquenchably intrigued by behind-the-scenes at Undisputed. Other than Ernestine, I don’t know anybody, any human, that watches more Undisputed, for that matter, more FS1 than Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. does. I’m pretty sure he never misses an Undisputed,” Bayless said during his June 29 show. Now the speculation is getting a little bit of confirmation.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith is charging $3000 for a basketball camp

Lil Wayne To Join Undisputed Every Friday

Skip bayless said Lil Wayne will be on undisputed every Friday to debate him on sports pic.twitter.com/ogPC0xJqIa — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 3, 2023

“Wayne has agreed every Friday going forward to do a segment with me live,” Bayless announced during his August 3 show. He might not always be in studio depending on his schedule. But he’s going to be joining me every Friday. As for the segment – I don’t know. 12, 15 minutes? If he’s hot, if he’s rolling, maybe we’ll keep him a couple segments. That you can look forward to. He is so deep when it comes to sports. He doesn’t yell or scream but he gets emotional. And you hang on his every word. Because trust me, he has thought through every single word.”

If this is the case, then we can expect the first Lil Wayne segment on the August 4 show. However, there’s still no word on the longterm future of Undisputed. Sooner or later, Bayless is either going to have to commit to a solo host format or find a permanent co-host. The problem is that, as we saw with Sharpe, Bayless is an acquired taste and not especially easy to work with at times. Who would you like to see take over as a permanent co-host? Let us know in the comments.

[via]