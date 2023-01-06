Lil Wayne’s mixtape run is unmatched. However, many fans believe artists like Lil Baby and Lil Durk are mirroring what Wayne accomplished in the mid-aughts.

Reginae Carter’s putting an end to these conversations. Weezy’s first-born child shared a message on Twitter slamming anyone who thinks there’s another rapper who could even compare to what the New Orleans rapper’s accomplished in his lifetime.

“‘KEEP MY FATHER’S NAME OUT YA MOUTH,'” she tweeted, along with two laughing emojis. “Nah fr y’all need to stop comparing my dad to the new kids on the block .. gotta stop ! Everybody is super talented and dope ! Let them have their run and time will tell .. but leave that marathon Wayne ran out of it …”

“KEEP MY FATHERS NAME OUT YA MOUTH” 😂😂😂



Nah fr y’all need to stop comparing my dad to the new kids on the block .. gotta stop ! Everybody is super talented and dope ! Let them have their run and time will tell .. but leave that marathon Wayne ran out of it … — Love me (@reginae_carter1) January 6, 2023

She added, “Since 12 years old… come on man.”

Since 12 years old .. come on man — Love me (@reginae_carter1) January 6, 2023

Lil Wayne’s marathon of mixtapes leading to the release of Tha Carter III was undoubtedly a pivotal point in his career. Weezy became a leading voice in rap and a go-to feature for everyone in the game. Though he might not actively release music at the same pace today, Wayne remains one of the most prolific rappers to ever exist.

At the same time, Reginae’s comments come at a time when NBA Youngboy’s pumping out project after project, even more consistently than Lil Wayne. This morning, the Baton Rouge-bred rapper unveiled I Rest My Case, his sixth project since August (not including compilations).

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 29: Lil Wayne and Reginae Carter attend Reginae Carter’s 22nd Hot Girl Birthday at Republic Lounge on November 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Lil Wayne teased the release of Tha Carter VI last summer during his appearance at OVO Fest’s Young Money reunion. A pre-save link went up shortly after, though he hasn’t provided much of an update since. It seems possible that we could see the album drop at some point in 2023.

What do you think about Reginae Carter’s comments? Do you think the Weezy comparisons are fair? Let us know in the comment section below.