Lil Durk Says That He Had A "Wayne In His Prime Run"

Lil Durk says that he has been on a run comparable only to Lil Wayne in his prime. Durk recently appeared on Drake's newest album, Certified Lover Boy.

"I had a Wayne in his prime run I promise THE VOICE," Durk wrote on Twitter, this week.

He included a screenshot of his Certified Lover Boy feature on "In The Bible."

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

The track drew praise for Durk's bars which shoutout his girlfriend India Royale.

“India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promotin’ my bitch/Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her shit/Nasty with it, take her to Sono Bello and get her some massive titties," he raps on the song.

Wayne has also praised Durk in the past, sharing his music video for "Kanye Krazy" and calling the recreation of Kanye's "Famous" video the "Hardest shot ever."

Durk is not the only rapper of the young generation to compare themselves to Wayne. Back in July, Lil Baby deemed himself "the Wayne of this new generation" on EST Gee’s Bigger Than Life or Death track “5500 Degrees,."

“Got the finest car, one of a kind, I don’t slow down for much/I got twenty million cash now and still ain’t near enough/I’m goin’ too crazy, I’m the Wayne of this new generation, niggas fugazi/They can’t fuck with us no type of way, these niggas too lazy,” Baby rapped.



