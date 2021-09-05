Lil Durk Says That He Had A "Wayne In His Prime Run"

BY Cole Blake 26.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Paras Griffin / Getty Images
Lil Durk, Lil Wayne
Lil Durk says that had a run only comparable to Lil Wayne in his prime.

Lil Durk says that he has been on a run comparable only to Lil Wayne in his prime. Durk recently appeared on Drake's newest album, Certified Lover Boy.

"I had a Wayne in his prime run I promise THE VOICE," Durk wrote on Twitter, this week. 

He included a screenshot of his Certified Lover Boy feature on "In The Bible."

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

The track drew praise for Durk's bars which shoutout his girlfriend India Royale.

“India Royale cosmetic, I’m just promotin’ my bitch/Drake song do a billion streams for sure, I’m just promotin’ her shit/Nasty with it, take her to Sono Bello and get her some massive titties," he raps on the song. 

Wayne has also praised Durk in the past, sharing his music video for "Kanye Krazy" and calling the recreation of Kanye's "Famous" video the "Hardest shot ever."

Durk is not the only rapper of the young generation to compare themselves to Wayne. Back in July, Lil Baby deemed himself "the Wayne of this new generation" on EST Gee’s Bigger Than Life or Death track “5500 Degrees,."

“Got the finest car, one of a kind, I don’t slow down for much/I got twenty million cash now and still ain’t near enough/I’m goin’ too crazy, I’m the Wayne of this new generation, niggas fugazi/They can’t fuck with us no type of way, these niggas too lazy,” Baby rapped.

https://twitter.com/_/status/1433664110290481153


About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET Music Lil Durk Says He Is "Really Sad Inside" And Wants "Another Son" With India Royale 13.8K
Bennett Raglin / Stringer / Getty Images Music Lil Durk Praised For India Royale Mention On Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" 9.8K
Bennett Raglin/Getty Images Relationships Lil Durk Wants To Marry India Royale & Have A Son With Her For His Birthday 12.7K
Amy Sussman/Getty Images Relationships India Royale Defends Her Relationship After Fan Calls Her Lil Durk's "Baby Momma" 5.5K
Comments 33