Drake's long-awaited sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy, finally hit streaming platforms, early Friday morning and has been a hotly discussed topic on social media throughout the day. Lil Wayne and Rick Ross' appearance on the track “You Only Live Twice” may be getting the most hype.

"Drake, Lil Wayne and Rick Ross are undeniable when they team up. They've been giving us quality for over a decade," one user tweeted.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

The Toronto rapper has teamed up with both Wayne and Ross before. All three worked together on DJ Khaled’s hit single, “I’m On One,” from 2011. In the time since, Drake and Ross have collaborated on a handful of tracks including 2019's "Money in the Grave," and this year's “Lemon Pepper Freestyle." As for Drake and Wayne, the two have worked together on several songs such as 2014's "Believe Me," 2015's "Used To," and more.

Even some fans who don't like Certified Lover Boy are admitting Ross and Wayne's verses are redeemable, such as one user who writes on Twitter: "Certified Lover Boy is way boring, y'all. Only redeemable track is You Only Live Twice and that's because of Rick Ross and Lil Wayne. While I'm not a fan of Drake, I recognize that he puts out good music sometimes."

Check out more responses to the song below.

