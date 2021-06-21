Collaborative albums don't always reach the expectations that fans set but Drake and Rick Ross' track record together on wax is pretty flawless. From early records like "Made Men" to Scary Hours II highlight "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," Ross and Drake have yet to disappoint so naturally, fans have been demanding the release of a joint project.



Chad Johnson hinted in early March that Drake and Rick Ross are sitting on a whole project together. While that has not been confirmed, as Ross has previously stated that it's "under serious consideration," he did reveal that the stars are aligning for the album to happen. The rapper sat down with Complex where he said that both he and Drake are currently in the final stages of their respective solo projects, so they could be linking up once CLB and Richer Than I've Ever are out.

"Well, me and Drizzy, we may have spoken within the last 48 hours. But it’s only so much I can say other than: this is the closest or the realest he’s ever been," he said. "He’s wrapping up his project and I’m in the same space. So the timing and everything is aligning. It’s something that we really want to give to the streets, on some real shit."

He refrained from elaborating any further but he did add, "So, it’s looking real solid."



Elsewhere in the interview, Rick Ross did offer a timeline for the release of his forthcoming album, Richer Than I Ever Been. He didn't specify an exact date but he confirmed it would "be out this summer, and it's going to be exciting."

"I wanted to release 'Pinned to the Cross' because I couldn’t move forward without putting something on the street, letting them know what was on my conscience," he said. "On Richer Than I Ever Been, I’m most definitely going to give them that uncut Rozay. We the leaders. We got to take control. We got to remain in charge. That’s just the way I always felt. It’s going to be some big boy music on there. I’m sticking to the big boy music."

