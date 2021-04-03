They have enough collaborations to make up an album, but Rick Ross and Drake have yet to pull the trigger on a collaborative project. This is something that fans have not-so-quietly been asking about for years, and after their latest link-up on "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" from Drizzy's Scary Hours 2 EP, the intensity surrounding a possible joint album has increased exponentially.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

For over a decade, fans have heard Drake and Ross come together on wax, and if the Florida rapper's most recent comments are to be believed, we'll have a collaborative project sooner than we think. While speaking with Atlanta's Streetz 94.5 radio hosts, Ross offered an update."What I'mma tell you is after I laid this release, his incredible project he released, 'Lemon Pepper Freestyle', we had that conversation," said Rozay. "And it's most definitely under serious consideration. Real talk."

Unsurprisingly, fans are hyped about the possibility. Earlier this month, Chad Ochocinco may have spilled the beans when he confirmed that a joint album is in the works. Check out the clip of Ross's interview below and let us known if you are looking forward to this collaboration.