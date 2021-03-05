If you're a fan of all of Drake and Rick Ross' recent collaborations, including the bars-heavy "Lemon Pepper Freestyle" that released last night, then you might be in for a treat. According to Chad Ochocinco, the two prolific rappers are currently working on a collaborative album.

After years of limiting their work together because of industry politics, Drake and Rick Ross are on a tear, releasing some crazy collaborations over the course of the last few years. They may have been stifled during Drake's feud with Meek Mill, which understandably pushed Rozay to take a back seat, but they're making up for lost time on the 6-minute "Lemon Pepper Freestyle", which many are saying features one of Drake's best-ever verses. When the popular RapCaviar account asked fans for the best collaboration that they've ever released, Chad Ochocinco came through with a pretty telling reply, seemingly confirming that Drake and Ross are gearing up to release a full project together.

"The joint album they’re doing together with unseat all projects they’ve done to date," said the former football star, ramping up speculation that the couple of rappers could be dropping a tape before Certified Lover Boy. Music journalist Elliott Wilson also chimed in on the matter, saying that he's totally fine getting CLB in the fall if it means we get a Drake x Rozay tape before then.



Johnny Nunez/Getty Images

What are your thoughts on this? Would you be okay with waiting even longer for Certified Lover Boy to drop if we got a full album from Drake and Rick Ross? Let us know in the comments.