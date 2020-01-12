Once upon a time, Rick Ross and Drake teased a collaborative project. You could determine exactly how long ago this occurred based on the fact that they planned on naming their mixtape "YOLO". It was first mentioned in 2011, before this acronym became played-out and started eliciting physical reactions of discomfort. While the topic of "YOLO" was rehashed in a few interviews over the years, it was pretty much filed in the drawer of music collab folklore alongside other teased projects that never materialized (Migos x Young Thug, Chance The Rapper x Childish Gambino, J. Cole x Kendrick Lamar, etc.).

In a new interview with Complex, Rick Ross was asked once again about "YOLO". While there is a zero percent chance that he and Drake ever release a joint venture under this expired title, Rozay only had nice things to say about Drake and claimed there is always a possibility that their chemistry results in a collab project.

"['YOLO'] was just a vibe. You never know what could happen in the future, but me and Drake, him being in Miami at that time [in 2011-2012], and him coming by the crib every day, we was spending a lot of time together. And it was a serious possibility. We wasn't just talking shit. We really was in the studio a lot. It's just not the same no more. Meaning, the way he travel and the way I move. But is it a possibility? There's always a possibility for that, because it would be simple for us."

Ross continued to express his fondness for his collaborative work with Drake:

"...Whenever I collaborate with the homie, it's always the best of the best. So, if we just kicking some street shit, and if it feel like some YOLO shit or if it feel like some "Aston Martin Music" shit or "Gold Roses," I always find the best in it. Because whenever we collaborate, I love when I hear him go from bars to switching that shit all the way to the tune of Keith Sweat. That's something that keeps him in his own lane. So I enjoy both."

After Complex pointed out that the rapper duo apparently has ten songs in the stash already, Ross shared that he's sitting on mountains of instrumentals ready to be used. He imagined three projects that could divvy up these beats: "I’ve got enough production to do a me and Drake project and a Nas project. The next Maybach Music Self Made 4."