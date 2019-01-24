collaborative project
- SongsTravis Scott And Young Thug's "OUT WEST" Shows Why They Are The Best Psychedelic Trap DuoThis is why these two are possibly the best trap duo. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTalib Kweli & Madlib Announce Joint Album, "Liberation 2"They released the teaser track "After These Messages" on YouTube, and will release the sequel to their 2007 album exclusively on Luminary.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsBlack Thought & El Michels Affair Prep Joint Project With "Grateful"Black Thought and El Michels Affair's joint project, "Glorious Games" is due out in April.By Aron A.
- MusicHit-Boy Wants To Produce Full Projects For Lil Wayne & Jay-ZHit-Boy also said it would "be crazy" to produce an album for Tupac or Biggie. By Aron A.
- SneakersReebok Reveals New "Jurassic Park" Sneaker CollectionThe collection features a number of color ways and models, each inspired by a character or prop from "Jurassic Park."
By Joe Abrams
- MusicG Herbo Reveals Collab Albums With Polo G & Tee GrizzleyG Herbo also discusses the status of his long-awaited collaborative project with Lil Bibby. By Aron A.
- MusicBenny The Butcher Shares Promising Update On Freddie Gibbs Joint ProjectBenny The Butcher reveals that he and Freddie Gibbs are plotting a collaborative project exclusively produced by The Alchemist. By Aron A.
- MusicFuture & Lil Uzi Vert's Reported Cover Art Is Out Of This WorldPluto and Baby Pluto take a trip to space in the reported cover artwork for their collaborative project.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross Explains What Happened To Drake Collab Project, "YOLO"Remember?By Noah C
- NewsLil Gotit Teams Up With Producer, 10fifty, For "Hood Fifty" EPLil Gotit & 10fifty do great things when they come together. By Noah C
- NewsMozzy & Tsu Surf Team Up For "Blood Cuzzins" Project Feat. Boosie Badazz, Styles P & MoreHeavy themes and heavy bars all the way through.By Noah C
- MusicAre Pusha T & GoldLink Working On A Joint Album?GoldLink dropped a rather obvious hint. By Noah C
- MusicTory Lanez & Chris Brown Have About 10 Songs Done For Collaborative Project"A little short EP joint." By Noah C
- NewsXavier Omär & Sango Reunite For "Moments Spent Loving You" AlbumGlad these two linked up again. By Noah C
- MusicEminem & Royce Da 5'9" Have "Bad Meets Evil 2" Songs In The StashRoyce Da 5'9" details "Bad Meets Evil 2" music limbo.By Rose Lilah
- MusicYoung Thug & Juice WRLD Working On Joint Project: ReportYoung Thug and Juice WRLD have about ten songs completed.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake & Future Continue To Tease Second Collaborative Project On InstagramThe rappers teased that "What a Time to Be Alive 2" once again.By Erika Marie
- MusicAre Drake & Travis Scott Working On A Collaborative Project?Travis Scott and Drake are "Up2something." By Mitch Findlay
- MusicJay Rock Teases "Full Project" With Kendrick LamarJay Rock and K. Dot on the same project.By Aron A.
- MusicSoulja Boy Claims Travis Scott & Quavo's "Huncho Jack" Wouldn't Exist Without HimBig Draco is the game's best A&R.By Aron A.