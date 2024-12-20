Boldy James Links With Detroit Producer Whothehelliscarlo For "Hidden In Plain Sight" Tape

There aren't many like Boldy James right now. The cutthroat Detroit rapper has been just that toward his competition all year long, dropping single after project after feature. He's for sure one of the most consistent and hard-working MCs in the game and the depth of his catalog alone proves that. It's become that much more expansive in 2024, as he put out now five projects and a whole bunch of loosies and collabs. This week, we are going to focus on the bodies of work, because he's here with a new one, Hidden in Plain Sight.
Like 80 percent of his endeavors over this 12-month span, Bo is collaborating with a producer from start to finish. So far, he's teamed up with Canadian beat maker Nicholas Craven for Penalty of Leadership. Boldy James then tapped in with Conductor Williams in June for Across The Tracks. Following that would be the November link-up with Harry Fraud called The Bricktionary. All of those efforts we just listed are over 10 tracks, but Hidden in Plain Sight is under that mark. It stands at seven cuts and is a breezy 18 minutes. Also differentiating this tape from the others is the producer. Meet whothehelliscarlo, also a Detroit native who doesn't have as much standing in hip-hop as the others Boldy's worked with. But he's been developing some chemistry with a lot of the acts from Motown like 42 Dugg, Zelooperz, and more. Now, he's getting a chance with one of the stalwarts from his hometown. See what they cooked up below.
Hidden In Plain Sight - Boldy James & Whothehelliscarlo
Hidden in Plain Sight Tracklist:
- I.S.D.A.M.L
- Dirty Dancing
- Hidden in Plain Sight with Conway the Machine, Styles P
- Wire Taps
- 1st & 15th with King Hendrick$
- Big Wigs
- Brick James