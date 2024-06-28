Boldy James Has Another AOTY Contender With Conductor Williams-Assisted "Across The Tracks"

Boldy has done it again.

The underground scene has a lot of standout voices, but Boldy James might be the guy at this moment in time. Atlanta born and Detroit raised, the Griselda affiliate seemingly winds up on every album of the year list. His consistency is probably his greatest attribute, as he rarely misses on a LP or EP. For example, Boldy and his co-star, Nicholas Craven, already have a critically praised tape out with Penalty of Leadership. Now, you might want to add Across The Tracks, the first collaboration between Boldy James and Conductor Williams, to those rankings.

The former loves to work alongside hip-hop's best beat makers quite often. So, it was only a matter of time before him, and Conductor linked up. The latter is also on quite of run of his own. From his work with Drake to JID, the legendary boom-bap specialist is now going to get even more shine thanks to his efforts on Across The Tracks. His instrumentals range from downright blissful to dark and grungy. Some our favorite beats include "The Ol Switcharoo", "Flying Trapeze Act", "Lamp Shade", and "Terms And Conditions". Speaking of the latter, it was one of two promotional tracks, with "Offwhite Lumberjack" being the more recent one. As for Boldy's performances, they are top notch again, mixing great rhymes, some humor, along with relentless flows. Both artists are in their bags from track 1-10.

Listen To Across The Tracks By Boldy James & Conductor Williams

Across The Tracks Tracklist:

  1. Terms And Conditions
  2. All Madden with Bo Jack
  3. Flying Trapeze Act
  4. The Ol Switcharoo
  5. Undisputed
  6. Lamp Shade
  7. St. Juliana
  8. Permission with Double Dee
  9. Offwhite Lumberjack
  10. Stamps In The Middle

