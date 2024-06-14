Boldy James & Conductor Williams Establish Their "Terms And Conditions" On New Single: Stream

Boldy James Conductor Williams Terms And Conditions New Song Stream Hip Hop NewsBoldy James Conductor Williams Terms And Conditions New Song Stream Hip Hop News
This is the first single off of Boldy James and Conductor Williams' highly anticipated "Across The Tracks" collab album, expected for June 28.

When it comes to conversations about the best hip-hop artists, what matters most: who's been the best over time, or who is the best right now? We'll let you decide for yourself, but on that last note, few MCs are as consistent right now as Boldy James, and few producers have quite the current catalog that Conductor Williams does. As such, it's no surprise that their upcoming collab album Across The Tracks, set for a June 28 release, quickly became one of the most anticipated projects of the year for rap fans.

Furthermore, we just got our first taste of how good this album will likely come out thanks to the project's first single, "Terms And Conditions." The "Mr. Perfect" spitter brings his usually sharp street wordplay and particularly marks the differences between his beginning and his current form, whereas the "Mercury Thermometers" beatsmith employs a grand and triumphantly harmonic vocal sample with a dry and simple drum break. It's a powerful combo from Boldy James and Conductor Williams, setting a lavish and tender tone without compromising its grittiness.

Meanwhile, recent collab projects like Boldy James' Penalty Of Leadership album with Nicholas Craven this year and Conductor Williams' CONDUCTOR MACHINE EP with Conway The Machine last December are further proof that Across The Tracks is going to be very special. If you haven't heard "Terms And Conditions" yet, find it on your preferred streaming service or check it out on YouTube below. Down there, you can find the comments section for you to leave your thoughts on the record plus some notable lines. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest great music drops around the clock.

Boldy James & Conductor Williams' "Terms And Conditions": Listen

Quotable Lyrics
Forever some curves, your b***h know that I never was hers,
Since I jumped off the porch, been ahead of the curb,
'Rex in the sink, this s**t look like it took me at the altar,
Quarter brick of girlie, cutting up a cookie on the saucer

