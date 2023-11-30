Conductor Williams 7 Best Productions

Conductor Williams is one of the underground’s most exciting producers. The Kansas City-based beatmaker has taken hip-hop by storm with his unique sound. His off-kilter approach to boom-bap has distinguished him from other producers within the genre. His quirky loops and grainy textures are instantly recognizable with the help of the tag, “Conductor, we have a problem!” Known for being one Griselda's mainstay producers and his close work with Westside Gunn specifically, Conductor Williams has helped expand the label’s sound. This year, Williams has remained close to his Griselda peers but has also branched outside of the label. As a result, his name has grown more prominent than ever. Today, we are ranking 7 of Conductor Williams’s greatest beats, from worst to best. Take a look at the list below.

7. Little Brother - “Glory Glory” (2023)

Earlier this fall, Little Brother released two tracks, “Wish Me Well” and “Glory Glory," with Conductor Williams producing the latter. The duo is known for their work with producers like former member 9th Wonder and Khrysis, so it was refreshing to hear them over the Conductor Williams sound. The minimal and soulful loop is hypnotic, allowing Rapper Big Pooh and Phonte to spit clever bars. Compared to Conductor’s work with Griselda, the instrumental for “Glory Glory” is noticeably cleaner than his usual bizarre productions. He displayed his range as a producer as he crafted a different aesthetic for a non-Griselda artist.

6. Westside Gunn - “BDP” (2022)

The instrumental for “BDP” perfectly embodies the Conductor Williams sound. The beat contains a dusty drum break with a drunkenly chopped vocal loop that can be likened to RZA’s production on The W. This 10 highlight is as strange as it is traditional, perfectly encapsulating Griselda's edgy style. Westside Gunn, Rome Streetz, and Stove God Cooks rap tough street bars over the filthy production. There is even a sample of “This Is How We Do It” placed in the middle of the song. Out of the countless beats that Conductor Williams has produced for Westside Gunn, “BDP” stands out among the best.

5. Mach-Hommy - “The Stellar Ray Theory” (2021)

“The Stellar Ray Theory” was an immediate favorite from Mach-Hommy’s 2021 magnum opus, Pray For Haiti. Out of the three Conductor Williams productions on the album, the song is the most mellow. The song is significantly more relaxed compared to the aggressive and choppy “Folie A Deux” and “Makrel Jaxon.” “The Stellar Ray Theory” consists of a gorgeous beat that is layered with jazzy instrumentation. Mach-Hommy floats over the production, making for one of his most compelling songs ever.

4. Westside Gunn - “Frank Murphy” (2020)

One of many gems from Westside Gunn’s Shady Records album, Who Made The Sunshine, “Frank Murphy” is a show-stopping posse cut. The 8-minute song features Stove God Cooks, Flee Lord, Estee Nack, Elcamino, and Smoke DZA. “Frank Murphy” does not just impress with its many rap verses, but the Conductor Williams-produced instrumental is one of its most unforgettable qualities. The hauntingly beautiful beat manages to create a spooky atmosphere with its key-altering trumpets and absence of drums. It creates an uneasy feeling that demands the listener’s attention. Each rapper seamlessly skips across the production. “Frank Murphy” remains one of Conductor Williams’s most unconventional beats, separating him from other producers in the underground.

3. Westside Gunn - “Peppas” (2022)

Another standout track from 10, “Peppas” sees Black Star venturing into Westside Gunn’s Griselda realm. The overwhelmingly soulful production from Conductor Williams is fitting for Gunn, but also for Black Star’s avant-garde style that they explored on No Fear Of Time. Yasiin Bey, Talib Kweli, and Westside Gunn each impress with their respective styles over Conductor’s enchanting production. “Peppas” is not just one of the best songs on 10, but its beat is one of Conductor Williams’s significant moments in his production discography so far.

2. Drake - “Stories About My Brother” (2023)

This year, Conductor Williams secured two credits on Drake’s latest album. Drizzy first rhymed over his production on “8 AM In Charlotte,” arguably the most lyrical moment on For All The Dogs. While the rest of the album garnered mixed reactions from fans desiring more music in a similar vein of hip hop, it was just a taste of what was to come from its reissue. “Stories About My Brother” is an instant favorite from For All the Dogs Scary Hours Edition.

Conductor Williams’s Drake beats are not as busy as his typical Griselda productions, allowing him to slide across the beat with his signature start-and-stop flow. The traditional beat encourages Drake to confidently tote his rap skills, sending jabs at Joe Budden. With a stunning instrumental from Conductor Williams, “Stories About My Brother” Drake crafted one of his best lyrical moments in recent memory.

1. Westside Gunn - “Michael Irvin” (2020)

“Michael Irvin” is one of Westside Gunn’s best intro tracks as Conductor Williams’s production immerses the listener into Flygod Is An Awesome God II. The beat captures listeners with its looming guitar and elegant horns as Westside artfully raps about street life and his time in prison. The song’s enthralling loop makes for Conductor Williams’s best production and one of his signature beats as it perfectly exemplifies his style.

What is most impressive about “Michael Irvin” is that it was the second song that Westside Gunn and Conductor Williams made together, following 2020’s “Euro Step.” The following year, Tyler, The Creator repurposed the instrumental for his own album intro, “Sir Baudelaire” from Call Me If You Get Lost. Both songs used as introductions speak volumes about the commanding feeling that the production evokes. The way that Westside Gunn and Tyler, The Creator each imagined the instrumental in their own styles spotlights Conductor Williams’s unmistakable production style. So far, “Michael Irvin” is untouchable as his best beat.

