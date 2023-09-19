Little Brother Releases Two-Track EP “Wish Me Well / Glory Glory”

Durham, North Carolina rap duo, Little Brother, has just made a triumphant return. In fact, it has been four years since the release of any new material. The last time we got music from Phonte and Big Pooh was back on August 20, 2019. It came in the form of an album called, May the Lord Watch. It was a 15-track 37-minute-long project with no features. After that, we have not heard anything from them.

However, the legendary East Coast group is having a little celebration coming up next month. The special occasion is for their debut album which has now been out for two decades. They felt it was only right to throw a block party for one day on October 7. Little Brother announced this back on August 8 on their Instagram. The name if the event is "Made In Durham: A Little Brother Block Party." Some special guests will also be a part of this full-circle moment, including Big K.R.I.T.

Read More: Doja Cat “Balut” Backlash: Filipino Fans Displeased With Singer, She Doesn’t Want Unsolicited Advice

Listen To "Wish Me Well / Glory Glory" From Little Brother

To build more hype for this anniversary party, they decided to release some new songs as well. It is a two-pack EP that features songs "Wish Me Well" and "Glory Glory." The fans have been digging the tracks so far and some are hoping this is a sign for a new album. One person underneath their IG post for the songs, says, "Please let this be the warning shot for another LB album." Either way, Little Brother should bring out quite the crowd, especially with these two songs receiving so much praise.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new two-pack, "Wish Me Well / Glory Glory," from Little Brother? Is this their best material since their last album, May the Lord Watch? Do you think an album is on the horizon? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics From "Glory Glory:"

Now they dopesick, I author like Beth Macy

Penmanship that drive critics and crowds crazy

Limitless, 20 in, there's no safety

And we still letting rounds off

TV in the background with the sound off

Read More: Doechii Goes Super Saiyan On Her Latest Single “Pacer”