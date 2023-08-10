Little Brother’s Anniversary Celebration Of Their Debut Adds Big K.R.I.T, Cool Kids

Throughout 2023, North Carolina rap group Little Brothers have been celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album The Listening. Now according to HipHopDX, they are planning a performance in their hometown of Durham to celebrate the album. Earlier this week they announced the show and revealed the lineup which includes Zo! & Tall Black Guy, Hourglass, Wally Sparks, and Sam Jay. The “Made In Durham: A Little Brother Block Party” is set to take place in Durham on October 7th. With the original announcement, they also promised appearances from some special guests and fans didn’t have to wait long to find out who they were.

Two artists who were likely inspired by Little Brothers will join them to celebrate. Mississippi rapper Big K.R.I.T and Chicago rap duo The Cool Kids were added to the roster of performers. The announcement was made in a clip today that parodied a classic wrestling promo done by Booker T. “The only clique you need to know about is Little Brother and Sister Cicely,” the clip begins. “You see, because what you’re dealing with right here is the brotherhood and it’s non-stop from this point on, and at UBN, we take what we want. And after we take the stage at the Little Brother Block Party, we want the gold, sucka. Bull City, we coming for you.”

Made In Durham Adds Big K.R.I.T And The Cool Kids

Big K.R.I.T. has had a relatively quiet year so far. He kicked off 2023 with a single called “Birthday Season” which runs less than 2 minutes long. Later, in March, he teamed up with Kari Faux for an even more successful new single called “TURNIN’ HEADS.” Finally, K.R.I.T joined up on a posse cut with some truly impressive talent. He joined both DRAM and Westside Boogie as guest rappers on the Deante Hitchcock song “Once Upon A Time.”

His last new full-length project Full Court Press dropped last year and saw him collaborating with Wiz Khalifa, Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk. What do you think of Big K.R.I.T and The Cool Kids being added to the “Made In Durham” lineup? Let us know in the comment section below.

