Among the most notable duos in the recent years of hip-hop music are The Cool Kids. Chicago native Sir Michael Rocks and Detroit native Chuck Inglish – the latter of whom makes the groups beats and raps, too – met in 2005 and have since released one album called “When Fish Ride Bicycles” in 2011, as well as several other EPs and mixtapes. They are best known for their 2008 EP “The Bake Sale” that featured hit tracks including “Mikey Rocks”, “Gold and a Pager”, and “Black Mags”.

The smooth flowing pair has collaborated with many notable artists and producers both as a duo and as solo artists including Asher Roth, Mac Miller, Ludacris, Curren$y, Pac Div, Lil Wayne, Yelawolf, Drake, Kid Cudi, King Chip, Ab-Soul, Travis Barker, Ghostface Killah, The Neptunes, Mayer Hawthorne, Freddie Gibbs, Bun B, Boldy James, and many others.

The pair went through a hiatus during which they both focused on successful solo careers. However, in 2014 The Cool Kids announced that they would be releasing an album called “Shark Week”. They dropped a song called “Computer School” that is expected to be on the album. Check it out, and stay posted for details on the album that will drop sometime in 2014.