King Chip

Real Name
Charles Jawanzaa Worth
Alias Name
Chip tha Ripper
Date of Birth
Oct. 20, 1986 - Age 37
Hometown
Cleveland, Ohio
Label
major
Social
Artist Bio

King Chip, aka Chip tha Ripper, is best known for his collabs with Kid Cudi, who signed him to Wicked Awesome Records. His "chopped n screwed" style, along with his humorous lyrics spawned a large following, specifically from his "SLAB Freestyle" rap.In 2009, he was featured on Kid Cudi's first album "Man on the Moon: End of Day," which hit #3 on the Billboard Top 100. In 2011, Chip teamed up with The Cool Kids, and Freddie Gibbs, to form the hip-hop group P.O.C (Pulled Over by the Cops). He officially changed his name from Chip tha Ripper to King Chip in 2012, when he signed a deal with talent agency, "Creative Artists Agency."
