After a steady run in 2022, Big K.R.I.T is kicking off the year on a high note. The Mississippi-born rapper emerged on New Year’s Day with his latest release, “Birthday Song.” Though his birthday is actually in August, “Birthday Song” is a short offering that bridges together influences of bounce music, tinges of crunk, and twangy Southern hip-hop for an infectious bop to jumpstart the new year. K.R.I.T isn’t necessarily showcasing his lyrical prowess on this record but instead, provides an upbeat bop to keep everyone’s spirits high as they enter 2023.

“We gonna start this year off right! Happy Birthday From Me To You! Capricorns you’re up first… Let’s Go,” he wrote, hinting that he might have even more birthday-themed anthems in the works for this year.

Though K.R.I.T. is a rather lowkey figure, he emerged last year with a slew of excellent projects. He blessed fans with his latest solo studio album, Digital Roses Don’t Die, boasting 17 songs with a single feature from Rolynné. Afterward, he joined forces with Smoke DZA, Wiz Khalifa, and Girl Talk for their joint project, Full Court Press. The album contained 10 songs in total with Curren$y joining them on the tracklist.

While K.R.I.T. is already blessing us with some new heat to set the tone for 2023, he’s approaching a huge milestone in his career. In April, he’ll celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his 2013 mixtape, King Remembered In Time. The project further showcased the rapper’s production style with appearances from Southern staples like Future and Bun B.

Make sure you press play on Big K.R.I.T.’s new single below and sound off with your thoughts in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

A party ain’t a party unless you with your friends

(Where the ladies at?)

(Where the fellas at?)