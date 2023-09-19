Doechii Goes Super Saiyan On Her Latest Single “Pacer”

One of the more entertaining and diverse female artists in the rap game is back with another new single for 2023. That rapper we are referring to is Doechii. The Florida musician has had a busy year overall. Whether it is opening for one of the biggest rappers in the world or releasing her own stuff, she is definitely making things happen right now. Doja Cat is going on tour on Halloween night in San Francisco at the Chase Center and it will end on December 13.

She announced that Ice Spice and Doechii would be joining her on this tour, to help celebrate her upcoming album, Scarlet, which is out this Friday. This is exciting news for Doechii who is already having a pretty successful year herself. With the release of her singles, "What It Is," and "Booty Drop," the artist is creating a growing following for herself. Her latest single, "Pacer," might not be something every fan of hers is used to, but it is a wild time.

Read More: Lakeyah Reveals Invaluable Advice From Nicki Minaj & Lists Her Top 5 Women In Hip-Hop

Listen To "Pacer" From Doechii

Doechii knows how to make a catchy tune, but "Pacer" is far from that. The track features her shouting and releasing tons of anger on the chorus. Then, it moves into a switch in tone with her toning it down a bit and hitting a nice pocket within the instrumental. The title of the track is almost suggesting that you might not be able to keep up with the song's manic pace. It is an instrumental and vocal rollercoaster, but one that is a lot of fun.

What are your initial thoughts on this latest single, "Pacer," from Doechii? Is this the best song she has put out this year? Is she one of the most exciting female rappers right now? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases, as well as all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Leo, I'm an animal, eat them up like cannibal (Yeah)

B****, I see beyond, know you see me on

I'm on demon time, I live in my prime

I'm original, I work digital

B****, I see beyond, you get no response

Read More: Xavien Howard Allegedly Has Four Women Pregnant, According To IG Model