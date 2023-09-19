Xavien Howard Allegedly Has Four Women Pregnant, According To IG Model

Miami Dolphins shutdown cornerback Xavien Howard has got himself into some serious baby mama drama. This is not the first time the star has been involved with women calling him out. Last October, he was included in a lawsuit filed in Broward County, Florida. The woman went by Jane Doe, and she believed that she contracted an "incurable" STD from him. Doe sought $30,000 after a back and forth of Howard showing her a negative STD test and Doe finding out in 2021 she caught something.

Now, it appears the NFL player is dealing with four baby mamas after an Instagram model released a statement. An IG account, theneighborhoodtalk, caught wind of these accusations from the woman, whose handle is tappedinwithtai. She posted a photo of her laying on top of Xavien with a long caption underneath detailing all of the screenshots of their conversations. Additionally, she shares her messages with another one of his baby mamas.

Xavien Howard Is In A Messy Situation: Look

The caption says, "iamxavienhoward Let’s clear the air, because this man obviously has a fetish in getting women pregnant. And now I have his other baby mothers reaching out to me." She continues, "He wants to pay me off to terminate my pregnancy and from the looks of the screenshot he sent me with his other baby mother he wants her to terminate too. Steer clear from this one ladies, there’s no regard for anyone he involves himself with." In addition, the model mentioned that she owned up to her actions and that she was going to have the child. Clearly, there is a lot going on with many different parties involved. If more follows this situation we will continue to update you on it.

What are your thoughts on this messy situation with Xavien Howard and these four women? Do you think this IG model was in the wrong for letting Xavien do this? Or, is this all his fault? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the sports and pop culture world.

