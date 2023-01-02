In just a few weeks, the Miami Dolphins have gone from the top spot in the AFC East to falling out of the playoff picture. Head coach Mike McDaniel labeled the situation “frustrating” as the team fell to 8-8 on Sunday. They suffered a 23-21 loss to the New England Patriots.

“Definitely didn’t expect this,” McDaniel admitted. “It’s pretty frustrating, we’ve got a lot of guys laying it on the line. You want to get the results you feel like the team deserves and should get, and you come up short.”

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 01: Head coach Mike McDaniel of the Miami Dolphins reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

McDaniel added that the five-game losing streak has been a learning experience for him as a first-time head coach.

“You learn a lot,” McDaniel said. “I know that from the whole spectrum really, football nuances, how I really want to approach the team – these things are not standard set in stone for me.”

He also cited a “degree of problem-solving that I enjoy about this profession and this job in particular.”

“And I also know that it does give me confidence in a weird way because I’m motivated by trying to dig people out of tough spots,” McDaniel continued. “I know it’s not something that I – you never know how these types of things are going to feel. You’re not excited about putting yourself in a position to (say), ‘OK, what’s it going to feel to lose five straight?’”

Amid the tumultuous stretch for the Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another concussion for the season. Injuries have struck other players as well such as Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard, and Bradley Chubb.

