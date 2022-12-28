Tua Tagovailoa has had one of the wildest rollercoaster-type seasons ever. He started it off strong with a string of wins to start the year. However, Tua eventually got a concussion which led to three-straight losses for the Miami Dolphins.

Of course, that concussion was a horrible one as it led to a frightening neurological response that was captured on tape. Overall, it was a horrible look for the Miami Dolphins who subsequently changed their protocols. Now, however, they are experiencing another nightmare.

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Tua Tagovailoa Gets Hurt

On Sunday, Tua and the Dolphins lost to the Green Bay Packers. Many noted that Tua played poorly in the second half and that it felt like something was off. On Monday, it was revealed that Tua had been put under concussion protocol for the hit below.

Here's the play where Tua Tagovailoa's head hit the ground from Sunday night's game vs. the Packers:pic.twitter.com/c7G5zExov8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 26, 2022

After some evaluation, it is now being reported by head coach Mike McDaniel that Tua officially has another concussion. Consequently, he will not get to play this week as Teddy Bridgewater has been named the starting QB. Overall, it is horrible news that could seriously affect Tua’s future.

McDaniel was very somber during his press conference today and it is easy to see why. This is just bad news all around, and you have to be dejected if you are a Dolphins fan who was hoping for some sort of playoff berth.

Hopefully, Tua is going to be okay. He is a very exciting player and it is disheartening to see concussion problems plague his season.

