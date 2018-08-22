concussion
- SongsKanye West Joins Fivio Foreign On New Track "Concussion"Kanye West is back, this time on a new Fivio Foreign track.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTua Tagovailoa Hit With Another ConcussionTua cannot catch a break.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL & NFLPA Agree "Modifications" Are Needed For Concussion ProtocolThe NFL is expected to make changes to the concussion protocol after Tua Tagovailoa's recent injury.By Cole Blake
- SportsDonald Parham Jr. Diagnosed With A Concussion Following Scary FallDonald Parham Jr. was carted off the field last night after an incredibly scary fall.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJuan Toscano-Anderson Says He's "Lucky To Be Here" After "Scary" InjuryWarriors' Juan Toscano-Anderson admitted that he's "lucky to be here" after suffering a frightening injury last week.By Cole Blake
- SportsAlex Caruso Evaluated After Terrifying Blow To The HeadAlex Caruso exited the game after hitting his head on the court.By Alexander Cole
- SportsPatrick Mahomes Declares “HenneThing Is Possible" After Chiefs Defeat BrownsPatrick Mahomes was taken out of Sunday's game after suffering a concussion.By Cole Blake
- SportsBlake Griffin In Concussion Protocol After Catching Elbow From James WisemanBlake Griffin has entered concussion protocol after catching a nasty elbow from James Wiseman.By Cole Blake
- SportsCeltics' Tacko Fall Suffers Bizarre Concussion Due To His HeightFall is listed at 7'5".By Alexander Cole
- SportsCowboys & Ezekiel Elliott Sued For Allegedly Conspiring With Police Over CrashIt's been an interesting week for Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys.By Alexander Cole
- SportsMasai Ujiri Allegedly Gave Cop Concussion & Jaw Injury After ScuffleVideo of the alleged altercation is still being looked for.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRick Nash Retires After 15 Seasons Due To Concussion ComplicationsNash had sat out the first part of the season.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNerlens Noel Suffers Concussion In Dangerous FallNoel had a scary incident in last night's Thunder game.By Alexander Cole
- SportsGiannis Antetokounmpo "Blacks Out" After Elbow To Head, Bucks Win AnywayGiannis Antetokounmpo may have suffered a minor concussion last night against the Magic.By Devin Ch
- SportsNFL Won't Change New Helmet "Contact" Rule Amid Leaguewide ConfusionThe NFL is taking measures to protect its players.By Devin Ch