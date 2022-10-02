In the wake of the recent injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL and the NFLPA have released a joint statement expressing their mutual agreement that “modifications” to the current concussion protocol are needed. The news comes after the independent neurotrauma consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa was reportedly fired.

In the statement, both parties said that changes can be expected “in the coming days,” based on a review of the process being conducted by the NFLPA.

“The NFL and the NFLPA agree that The NFLPA’s Mackey-White Health & Safety Committee and the NFL’s Head Neck and Spine Committee have already begun conversations around the use of the term ‘Gross Motor Instability’ and we anticipate changes to the protocol being made in the coming days based on what has been learned thus far in the review process,” the joint statement said.

The statement continued: “The NFL and NFLPA share a strong appreciation for the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultants who contribute their time and expertise to our game solely to advance player safety. This program has made our game safer for the athletes who play it for the past twelve seasons.”

Tagovailoa had initially suffered a head injury during a game against the Buffalo Bills, but was cleared to return. A week later, he needed to be carried off the field on a stretcher after hitting his head again during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

