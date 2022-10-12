Just a few weeks ago, Tua Tagovailoa sustained what appeared to be a devastating concussion. This injury came against the Cincinnati Bengals, just four days after Tua had seemingly hurt his head against the Buffalo Bills. It was a terrible injury that even led to a member of the Dolphins’ medical staff losing their job.

Since that time, Tua has been trying to recover from the injury. Concussions are not easy to recover from, however, Tua has been making great strides. In fact, the Dolphins star will be back on the field today, much to the delight of fans.

According to the NFL Network, however, fans should immediately begin tempering their expectations. Tua will only be able to participate in light football exercises. In fact, he could even clear concussion protocols prior to Sunday, although it will ultimately mean nothing, as he is not expected to play. Instead, the Dolphins will go with their backup as they take on the Minnesota Vikings this weekend.

Tagovailoa’s concussion has led to a ton of discourse surrounding concussion protocol and whether or not the NFL does enough for its players.

