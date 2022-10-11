Over the past couple of weeks, there has been an increase in the discourse surrounding concussions in football. Of course, this is all because Tua Tagovailoa was forced to play just four days after sustaining what appeared to be a concussion. Tua ended up getting hurt pretty badly, and he has yet to return to the field.

Everyone has been giving their two cents on the situation, including some of the late-night hosts. One such person is John Oliver who hosts Last Week Tonight on HBO. It is one of the more politically conscious shows out there, and you will see, Oliver had a pretty harsh take on football.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Simply put, Oliver doesn’t think the sport should exist. He explicitly stated that players are getting brain damage for entertainment, which is a massive problem with the sport as a whole. It is an incredibly harsh take that no sports fan is going to agree with.

“There is already prime-time programming where people kill themselves for our entertainment—it’s called Monday Night Football,” Oliver said. “Happy concussion season, football fans! It sure feels like this sport maybe shouldn’t exist.”

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Let us know what you think of this take, in the comments down below.

[Via]