Tua Tagovailoa experienced a scary head injury last Thursday while playing against the Cincinnati Bengals. After being tackled to the ground, Tua was seemingly knocked unconscious and his hands even went into a fencing position which is a neurological response to head trauma. Tua had to be carted off of the field, and he was eventually taken to the hospital for evaluation.

In the end, Tua was diagnosed with a concussion and nothing else. This was about as good of an outcome as the Dolphins could have had given the circumstances. Their decision to let him play following a head injury against the Bills was incredibly controversial, and the entire situation could have been a lot worse.

According to TMZ, head coach Mike McDaniel has confirmed that Tua will not play on Sunday as his team takes on the New York Jets. Tua still has a concussion and he is being told not to play. This is the best decision for all parties involved, especially since the Dolphins have a solid backup QB in Teddy Bridgewater.

These next couple of weeks will be difficult for the Dolphins, but it will be worth it as Tua will be able to come back healthy if given the proper time to recover.

