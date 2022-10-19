Just a few weeks ago, Tua Tagovailoa sustained what appeared to be an extremely scary concussion. He was knocked unconscious and even entered a fencing position that typically happens when you sustain head trauma. Since that time, Tua has been taking it easy, and now, he is officially cleared to play.

While speaking to Dolphins reporters today, Tua revealed that he will be playing against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend. Tua was also asked about the risk of CTE and whether or not it bothers him. As Tua explained, it is something he was told wouldn’t happen to him. This is because he is a quarterback and doesn’t take headshots as much as players who find themselves on the defensive and offensive lines.

“There’s not necessarily as much long-term risk to, say — let’s say guys get about six concussions,” Tua said. “Well, those guys that only have six concussions that are playing the position that I’m playing, where we don’t hit as much are less susceptible to getting CTE later on in their years than someone who’s playing a position where they’re constantly taking hits or blows to the head, which would be O-line, D-line, linebackers. And that’s kind of some of the information that I’ve been given from a lot of these doctors that are the best of the best in their field.”

These are interesting comments from the QB, although it is clear that he is willing to take the risk. It’s one that every player in the NFL is taking, and Tua is no exception to that rule.

