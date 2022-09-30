Tua Tagovailoa of the Miami Dolphins went down with a concussion last night, and it was a scary one, to say the least. Tagovailoa couldn’t get up after the hit and his fingers were frozen in a fencing position, which is typically a neurological response to trauma. It was frightening to watch, and fans are looking for answers.

Just last Sunday, Tua suffered what appeared to be a head injury, although the team cleared him to play. Many believe the Dolphins failed Tua and that this latest injury could lead to a significant issue later on down the road. With CTE and long-term concussion symptoms becoming a larger topic of conversation, the Dolphins’ malpractice is seen as unacceptable.

Tua Tagovailoa's obvious concussion from last week will be under even more intense scrutiny following this. The NFLPA has already launched an investigation. Let's hope Tua is alright. pic.twitter.com/pWYss5XUdZ — Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) September 30, 2022

Many analysts throughout the media have been weighing in on this situation, including none other than Stephen A. Smith. As you can see in the tweet down below, Smith claimed that people need to be held accountable here, and that it should have been up to Tua’s teammates to pull him aside and tell him he is in no shape to play.

“Somebody needs to be fired! Now I don’t know who, but somebody got to go,” Smith said matter-of-factly.

"Somebody needs to be fired! Now I don't know who, but somebody got to go."



—@stephenasmith reacts to Tua Tagovailoa's injury pic.twitter.com/pYor8YpwL3 — First Take (@FirstTake) September 30, 2022

This is easily the biggest story in the NFL right now, and if a deeper investigation is done, heads could roll.

Let us know who you think is at fault, in the comments down below.