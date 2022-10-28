This may sound like a court case that seems far-fetched, but it isn’t uncommon. In a climate where people are being taken to court for just about anything, there have been cases popularized due to the involvement of sexually transmitted diseases. A sports star found himself entangled in controversy after ESPN reported that Xavien Howard was on the receiving end of a lawsuit.

According to the outlet, the Miami Dolphins star was named in a suit filed in Broward County, Florida. A woman only known in documents as Jane Doe alleged that she contracted an “incurable” STD from the football star.

The woman also stated that she and Howard carried on a sexual relationship for several years, dating back to early 2018. It was then, said Jane Doe, that Howard first “asked her on a date and provided a copy of the negative results of a recent STD test.” However, in 2019, Doe said Howard “contracted the STD” and didn’t inform her. The pair continued their sexual relationship.

It wasn’t until March 2021 that Jane Doe learned she had an STD and noted that the football player was the only person she could have contracted it from. When confronted, Howard was said to have denied culpability, but later, Doe stated he admitted to being at fault.

The accuser wants to take Howard to court and is suing “for damages in excess of $30,000.”

Similarly, other celebrities have also been sued over STDs. Usher was taken to court by a woman who claimed he gave her herpes, and an R. Kelly accuser stated that the disgraced music icon knew he had herpes when they engaged in a sexual encounter.

Xavien Howard nor his reps have issued a statement regarding this suit or the accusations against him at the time of this publication.

