Tyler The Creator says he had a "blast" working on Josh Safdie's newest film, Marty Supreme, which hit theaters on December 25. For the project, he starred as Wally, a taxi driver and friend of the titular character played by Timothée Chalamet. He reflected on his experience with the movie in a post on Instagram on Monday.

He shared several pictures from the set, featuring Chalamet, Safdie, and more. In the caption, he wrote: "MARTY SUPREME IN THEATERS NOW, GLUE YOUR EYES OPEN. What a time. Thank you thank you josh. Started shooting this movie same week CHROMAKOPIA came out. What a blast. I love jumping head first into something new. Not being good not being bad just raw newness. Go see it on the big screen, dont save this watch for a couch and phone distractions, go outside. Big love to the whole team sh*t big silly. wally."

"Marty Supreme" Cast

Marty Supreme loosely follows the life and career of American table tennis player Marty Reisman. In addition to Timothée Chalamet and Tyler, the Creator, it stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Odessa A'zion, Kevin O'Leary, Abel Ferrara, and Fran Drescher.

Monday's post isn't the first time Tyler's discussed the making of Marty Supreme. He recently sat down with Apple Music and revealed that filming came shortly after the release of his eighth studio album Chromakopia. In turn, he says he got "no sleep" during the process.

"It's for the love of this f*cking game. I’m so used to the warm weather back home that coming here and we shooting upstate and stuff, I got sick, like, from just the instant cold weather. So I’m whooped, bro. And I think my hotel had mold, like, not joking," Tyler said, as caught by Complex.

Earlier this month, Timothée Chalamet teamed up with EsDeeKid for a remix of his hit song, "4 Raws," in an effort to promote Marty Supreme. "Since 2017, I'm livin' the dream / Gettin' the cream, I'm livin' on theme / Doin' 'em things, It's Marty Supreme," Chalamet raps on the viral track.