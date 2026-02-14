Future Confirms New Album Is On The Way While Performing Unreleased Song

Future recently performed in Saudi Arabia for a very excited crowd, who were able to hear some very promising news. As caught by Kongo on Twitter, he told concert-goers that his new album is coming soon before performing an unreleased track supposedly titled "Ready To Slide." "I know the album is on the motherf***ing way, n***a, let's go!" Fewtch screamed, leading to the crowd roaring right back at him.

This follows various teases from him about a potential new project, single, or other musical release. There was a recent Instagram Story-shared snippet with some chilly visuals, which is exactly what fans of the Atlanta artist have come to expect from him.

Future's recent return to Instagram four months after a hack also excited die-hards, although this could be anything. Maybe it just took that long for the page to restore or for him and his team to work out all the details. On the other hand, maybe Pluto just wanted an extended social media break, at least on IG.

But now that he confirmed he's loading up a new record, fans seem right to have gotten their hopes up. Whether or not it lives up to their expectations of quality is another story, but we'll cross that bridge when we get to it.

Future's Biggest Hits

Considering the wealth of classic tracks, beloved albums, and iconic verses in this catalog, the promise of a new full-length is always exciting. Some of Hendrix's biggest hits on Spotify include bangers like "Mask Off," "Life Is Good" with Drake, "Low Life" with The Weeknd, "WAIT FOR U" with Drizzy and Tems, and "Like That" with Metro Boomin and Kendrick Lamar.

Ironically enough, this conversation about biggest hits seems to have inspired rappers to challenge Future's hit catalog. This happened (supposedly) when NBA YoungBoy recently said he wants to go toe-to-toe with any rapper for 15 songs each à la Verzuz, and the loser has to never rap again. When a fan suggested Fewtch would be his biggest challenger, YB seemed to confidently disagree.

Maybe this was just fans misinterpreting some tweets, but the question is interesting. With all these hits in mind, a new Future album always has the potential to add another one to that list. But beyond that, many fans hope this upcoming album is top-tier all-around, especially after a quiet 2025 and a gargantuan 2024 with three projects.