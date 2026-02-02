Future Reboots Album Rumors With Chilling New Snippet

Despite another prolific year from Future in 2024, fans are still craving more music from the Atlanta icon. It's not too hard to understand why either as a lot of quality came from that run. WE DON'T TRUST YOU was the biggest standout of course as it included "Like That," but also plenty other great tracks in the Fewtch and Metro Boomin canon.

Couple that with a quiet 2025 and you have yourself a rabid fan base eager for another tape. It seems that Pluto has been feeding into that excitement too, dropping subtle hints here and there on his newly reactivated Instagram.

In fact, in the midst of his latest Instagram Story dump, a new snippet surfaced. Caught by Kurrco its 13 seconds long and it sounds wintery and chilly. Contributing to that aesthetic are the light chimes and/or bells hanging in the background of what sounds like the song's opening seconds.

Moreover, the person in the future music video (?) who's possibly Future, is rocking an outfit perfect for the winter season. However, it's a more luxurious take as the man is wearing a Louis Vuitton ski mask with snow goggles.

If you have been taking note of Future's latest posts, he's been hanging around the aforementioned fashion house lately. He was featured in the modeling campaign for the fall and winter show this year and was also seen hanging with the creative director of men's fashion, Pharrell, in the studio.

Did Future's Instagram Get Hacked?

From his photos, fans have speculated that the super producer will have some sort of contribution on this untitled project.

Speaking of which, within the last week, the "Type Sh*t" hitmaker has asked his IG followers to help him name it. "Name my next album?!" he wrote. Tons submitted their answers with one user writing, "Pluto’s Confession, Codeine Psalms, Midnight in Atlanta, No Saints After Dark."