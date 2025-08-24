Future surprised his fans over the weekend after the chart-topping recording artist abruptly deactivated his Instagram account.

The abrupt exit by the DS2 creator followed a massive celebrity hack incident that occurred in a Crypto scheme. Other stars hacked include Adele, Tyla, and the late Michael Jackson. The massive celebrity hack appeared calculated.

While Adele and other affected stars have not publicly commented, Future’s Instagram account went offline soon after the posts surfaced. The deactivation appears to have been a protective step to prevent further exploitation of his brand and his more than 25 million followers.

Security experts note that hijacking celebrity accounts has become a common tactic for scammers seeking quick profits from unregulated cryptocurrencies. The credibility attached to high-profile names can create a sense of trust, even when the endorsements are fabricated.

Future Deactivates Instagram

Fans would immediately flood social media with memes and comments towards the rap star. “Future stressed asf tryna get his page back from them hackers,” wrote a fan’s caption with a meme of a punk-haired dog.

“They f*cking nuked Future’s account, holy sh*t,” tweeted another fan in reaction to the hack.

Another fan joked about Future’s hack, referencing GTA, tweeting, “Future got Lester on the payroll.”

Instagram has not issued a formal statement regarding the incident, but the breach underscores ongoing vulnerabilities in the platform’s security infrastructure. It also highlights the growing risks for public figures whose likeness and reach can be weaponized to mislead fans.

For Future, the hack not only forced an abrupt retreat from one of his most visible platforms but also raised larger concerns about the intersection of celebrity culture, social media, and the volatile world of digital currencies.