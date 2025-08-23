Ciara will not tolerate social media’s lingering commentary about her husband Russell Wilson.

The New York Giants’ quarterback has been derisively branded a “simp” by social media for stepping into the role of father to her son, Future Zahir, from her previous relationship with rapper Future.

During a recent sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Envy, and Jess Hilarious, the singer didn’t dodge the issue. Instead, she dismissed the noise altogether as she praises her husband.

“Oh my gosh… I don’t have to even reply to that,” Ciara said, adding that such chatter doesn’t deserve her time.

She pivoted to praising Wilson, calling him “the most amazing human being you can know” and “the smartest, most intelligent Black man” she has ever met.

The “simp” tag has long shadowed Wilson in certain corners of hip-hop commentary and online debate, where a warped sense of masculinity prizes dominance and self-interest over care and partnership. To some, Wilson’s commitment to Ciara and her son is framed as weakness. Ciara, however, flipped the argument, questioning whether those critics have ever truly loved or been loved.

“It’s like someone saying a person doesn’t love someone, but have you ever loved someone right? Have you ever been loved right?” she asked, pointing to the projection embedded in such attacks.

Ciara & Russell Wilson

Rather than clap back, Ciara explained that she leans on perspective.

“Do I wanna say stuff sometimes? Absolutely. But is it worth it? No,” she said..

That patience, she suggested, comes from understanding that fleeting opinions can’t dictate the truth of her marriage.

What emerges from Ciara’s response is less a defense of Wilson than a reframing of the conversation itself. By honoring his role as both husband and father figure, she undercut a culture that conflates care with fragility. Her words landed as a reminder that Wilson’s strength lies not in posturing, but in devotion, stability, and emotional intelligence.

In a digital age where masculinity is still policed by online consensus, Ciara’s refusal to engage on toxic terms was its own quiet statement. Instead of trading insults, she left the critique to die in the timeline—while spotlighting a love that, by her account, is both real and resilient.