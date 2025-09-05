Russell Wilson Officially Gives Future & Ciara's Son His Last Name

Russell Wilson has reportedly given Future’s son with Ciara, Future Zahir, his last name. According to TMZ, the couple made the move privately a number of years ago, but the update became public when the NFL quarterback posted a picture of Ciara and their family on Instagram at the US Open, earlier this week.

"Mrs. @ciara Wilson Future Wilson & Sienna Wilson," he wrote in the caption, sparking the realization from fans. Sources confirmed the move to TMZ, while also noting that the 11-year-old still has his father’s legal last name, Wilburn, in his full name.

Future and Ciara’s co-parenting relationship has led to a number of headlines over the years. When The Shade Room shared the latest update on Instagram, fans shared plenty of supportive messages in the comments section. "As they should. His entire family has the same last name except him," one user wrote. Another added: "He probably wanted the same last name as the rest of the family."

How Many Kids Do Russell Wilson & Ciara Have?

Wilson and Ciara have been married for nine years and share three other children. Ciara and Future welcomed their son during their previous relationship, which lasted from 2012 to 2014. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, Ciara addressed criticism Wilson has faced for helping raise Future's son. “There’s a difference between boys and men. To me, men love a certain way… I feel blessed when I look at my husband, that standard is top tier," she said. She also explained that the insults haven't been important enough for them to address in the past.