Russell Wilson Is Ready For Baby Number Five After Ciara's Stunning Photo Dump

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1159 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Russell Wilson Baby Number Five Ciara Photo Dump Music News
Jul 20, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and recording artist Ciara arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Russell Wilson just went all out for Ciara on her birthday a few months ago, so this thirsting is really no surprise.

Whenever Russell Wilson has a bad football game, he angers some betting fans, even if the reason why is because he can't stop thinking about his boo Ciara. She recently dropped a photo dump on Instagram with some stunning pictures and a few wild poses, as she showed off dance rehearsal for her upcoming music video and single, "Ecstasy." One of the dump's inclusions was a screenshot of a message to the singer that simply read, "I see why you keep getting pregnant" with various crying-laughing emojis. Almost on command, the NFL star immediately took to his partner's comments section to somehow come off as both a wholesome family man and a lover of all things lust.

"Hey Baby, question... what color wallpaper you want for Cinco?" Russell Wilson gushed concerning Ciara, referring to him wanting to father her fifth baby. They already have three children together and are more than happy to share their family dynamics and adorable life updates online. So whether or not they are being serious here, we doubt they will slow down on this path anytime soon.

Read More: Russell Wilson And Ciara Sell Seattle Mansion For A Whopping $21 Million

Russell Wilson & Future

However, you may have noticed there's one baby missing in this discussion, and that's Ciara's child with Future. A lot of people continue to make jokes about this situation online or seek juicy gossip about it, and no lack of new developments stopped this train so far. The Future and Russell Wilson connection is a content cow fans love to get cheeky with, although neither party has really spoken on the matter in any significant way as of late. Then again, just the reality of the situation is enough for fans to hold onto it.

Nevertheless, the couple's celebrations of parenthood and openness about their family means we will see a lot more PDA from Russell Wilson and Ciara in the months to come. Not to get super technical and speculative here, but so far, all their children were born about three years apart. So is 2026 the year they will welcome baby number five into the world? There's no pressure either way, just some unabashed love bombings.

Read More: Ciara & Russell Wilson's Daughter Prepares For Daddy-Daughter Dance In Sweet Clip

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 1.9K
Serena Williams' 2024 ESPY Awards After-Party Relationships Russell Wilson Goes Big For Ciara’s Birthday With Heartfelt Message & Adorable Montage 11.8K
Keds Centennial Celebration Gram Ciara Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Curves And Has Fans Thirsting After Her In The Process 15.7K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1245