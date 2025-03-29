Russell Wilson Is Ready For Baby Number Five After Ciara's Stunning Photo Dump

Whenever Russell Wilson has a bad football game, he angers some betting fans, even if the reason why is because he can't stop thinking about his boo Ciara. She recently dropped a photo dump on Instagram with some stunning pictures and a few wild poses, as she showed off dance rehearsal for her upcoming music video and single, "Ecstasy." One of the dump's inclusions was a screenshot of a message to the singer that simply read, "I see why you keep getting pregnant" with various crying-laughing emojis. Almost on command, the NFL star immediately took to his partner's comments section to somehow come off as both a wholesome family man and a lover of all things lust.

"Hey Baby, question... what color wallpaper you want for Cinco?" Russell Wilson gushed concerning Ciara, referring to him wanting to father her fifth baby. They already have three children together and are more than happy to share their family dynamics and adorable life updates online. So whether or not they are being serious here, we doubt they will slow down on this path anytime soon.

Russell Wilson & Future

However, you may have noticed there's one baby missing in this discussion, and that's Ciara's child with Future. A lot of people continue to make jokes about this situation online or seek juicy gossip about it, and no lack of new developments stopped this train so far. The Future and Russell Wilson connection is a content cow fans love to get cheeky with, although neither party has really spoken on the matter in any significant way as of late. Then again, just the reality of the situation is enough for fans to hold onto it.