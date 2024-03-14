Russell Wilson Protects Ciara's Breast Milk Like A Football In Sweet Clip: Watch

Russell Wilson is now a Pittsburgh Steeler, and while he certainly knows how to handle the rock, there are also some things in his life that are much riskier to fumble. Moreover, Ciara shared a sweet video on Wednesday (March 13) on her Instagram Story of him balancing a cup of her breast milk in his hands while on a turbulent ride in the car. "Don't drop it!" the football player said amid her laughs, and she captioned the clip with "Babe helping me when breastfeeding is life!" Sadly, we weren't able to find any footage of this post, but it's heartening to hear that Wilson is practicing with everything he can for his new tenure on a new team.

Furthermore, this is just one of the many wholesome posts you'll find in abundance when it comes to Ciara and Russell Wilson. Their six-year-old Sienna recently prepared for a daddy-daughter dance with her father there to help every step of the way. In addition, they've shared a lot of adorable updates and moments with their newborn, Amora, and folks are overall happy to see them living their best life. If you're a hardcore NFL fan, maybe you want the former Bronco to get back on track soon, but fatherhood is a tough opponent to race. We'll see how he keeps this balance up.

Ciara & Russell Wilson At Vanity Fair's Oscars After-Party

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 10: Russell Wilson, Ciara attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

"Over these last two years, you have welcoming my family and me with open arms and have embraced us as members of the Denver community,” Russell Wilson expressed concerning his exit. “This city will always hold a special place in my heart. Our family grew here, we made countless memories and friendships, and formed relationships that will last a lifetime." "One of One! My greatest inspiration! I love you," Ciara commented in response.

Meanwhile, what do you think about this next step in Wilson's career and his family life? Are you looking forward to more life updates and heartwarming content from the couple? Whatever the case, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ciara and Russell Wilson.

