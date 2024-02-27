Russell Wilson Opens Up About First Meeting With Future Jr., Knew It Was His "Responsibility" To Raise Him

Russell Wilson recently spoke about his personal encounters with God and raising Future Jr. during his interview with ex-NFL star Brandon Marshall. According to TMZ, the quarterback and wide receiver duo sat down on the latter's podcast I AM ATHLETE. During their talk, he remembered the first time that he and Ciara met. That also happened to be the day he was introduced to his future wife's first child. Shortly after that encounter, Russell Wilson knew he would be responsible for being a caretaker to the then nine-month-old. He really embraced the challenge from day one.

"Stepping in to raise a child with [Ciara] and realizing that, ‘Okay God, I know she's the one for me.’ But also too, I'm gonna take this responsibility as well." Wilson added, "I was ready for that... What a gift." However, he does not view Future Jr. any different then he and Ciara's kids, according to People. "When you’re raising children… you’ve got to love every single child as if they’re yours."

Read More: Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Claims Her Sister Stole Almost $15 Million From Her

Russell Wilson Saw Raising Future Jr. As An "Opportunity"

He continues, "That's been the greatest gift of raising Future [Jr.], Sienna, Win and now Amora. It’s like, man, God gave me that opportunity to raise them and to love them and to care for them… And there's no difference." Over time, we have seen how close this family has gotten and we can only respect how great of a father Wilson has been through all of this. People underneath the video agree. "People hate on Russell because he is a good guy and he not in the public doing stupid crap. I root for men like Wilson because good men should win in life."

What are your thoughts Russell Wilson claiming that raising Future Jr. was his responsibility from day one? How do you think Jr. feels about Wilson being the more involved parent? If you experience co-parenting, how difficult is it? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Russell Wilson. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the worlds of sports and pop culture.

Read More: 50 Cent Can't Celebrate "In Da Club" Milestone Amid Latest Diddy Lawsuit

[Via] [Via]