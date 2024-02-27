Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Claims Her Sister Stole Almost $15 Million From Her

Wendy Williams is unfortunately the subject of a lot of media scrutiny and debate right now thanks to the controversial Where Is Wendy Williams? documentary. Moreover, amid aphasia and dementia struggles, shifting responsibilities for legal guardians, and a lot of family accusations, it's a tough map to navigate. But her ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. thinks that the Lifetime docuseries missed out on some key narratives and bad-faith actions when it comes to the iconic TV host. Specifically, he alleged that Williams' sister Wanda took advantage of her under false pretenses that she would get her show back.

"Ok so everyone heard "f**k Kevin" through docu-series," Wendy Williams' former partner wrote on his Instagram Story this weekend. "Np the SHOW took precedent over EVERYTHING including family. What I guess they let out was that while she was in Florida getting recovery 3 yrs ago there were the secret calls her SISTER would set up with DEMBAR MERCURY (MORT & IRA). With false pretense that she would be getting show back. That was a lie and broke s**t more than anything.

"They only were trying to get her there to satisfy an insurance claim so they could obviously replace losses and the money that they were STEALING (5-15mil)," Kevin Hunter Sr. continued. "They wanted CONTROL her SISTER was trying to get ultimate control herself and was medical proxy @the time. But her naiveté allowed her only to be PLAYED and once she got back to NY they kicked her sister out and she spiraled WORSE. I was involved @ the time... blood on ALOTTA HANDS." Of course, with Wendy Williams not addressing many of these claims at the moment, this makes it very hard to discern what is really going on.

However, she did take some time to thank fans for their support. "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of Aphasia and Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD)," the 59-year-old stated. "Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion. I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story. I want to also thank the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration for their kind words of support and their extraordinary efforts to raise awareness of FTD." For more news and the latest updates on Wendy Williams, stick around on HNHH.

