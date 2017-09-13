ex-husband
- GossipWendy Williams' Ex-Husband Claims Her Sister Stole Almost $15 Million From HerKevin Hunter brought forth the allegation that Wendy's sister Wanda faked a scheme for her to get her show back and make some cash.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsLyrica Anderson Hits Ex-Husband A1 Bentley With New Diss TrackOver two years after their divorce and after A1 changed his name and hairstyle, it seems like there's some old wounds reopening here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureEmily Ratajkowski Recalls Being Described As "Pamela Anderson Before The Hep C"Emily Ratajkowski says that her ex-husband's agent once called her "Pamela Anderson before the hep C."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureQueen Naija Finds Missing Son Following Ex-Husband Chris Sails' ArrestQueen Naija was able to locate her 5-year-old son CJ after he was reported missing following her ex-husband Chris Sails' arrest for aggravated assault.By Lynn S.
- GossipSolange Knowles Reacts To Rumors That She Cheated On Her Ex-HusbandSolange wants people to chill.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureWendy Williams Shades Ex Husband's Mistress: "Homegirl Is Miserable"She said what she said. By Chantilly Post
- RandomWoman Wins $3.2M After Revenge Porn Lawsuit With Ex-Husband & New PartnerElizabeth Ann Clark wins big. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish To Attend Court With Ex-Husband To Settle Abuse Allegations: ReportTiffany and her ex have a date for court. By Chantilly Post
- SportsLamar Odom Regrets Cheating On Khloe Kardashian, Wishes He Was "More Of A Man"Lamar Odom reflects on his regrets in new memoir. By Chantilly Post
- SportsKris Humphries Talks 72 Day Marriage With Kim Kardashian: "It Was Brutal"Kris Humphries explains how real his marriage was and how hard it was to end it.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish's Ex-Husband Wins First Round Of Million-Dollar LawsuitHe claims her book contains lies.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian Has A Doppelganger: Her Ex-Boyfriend's New Girl Sofia RichieScott Disick has a type. By Brynjar Chapman
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian Wears A Fendi Bikini As She Reunites With Ex Scott DisickPlus those tiny Kardashian shades. By Brynjar Chapman
- SportsMatt Barnes' Ex-Wife Gloria Govan Charged With Felony Child Endangerment: ReportTheir issues escalate.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentAmber Rose Shows Major Love To Wiz Khalifa On Album Release DayAmber Rose shares Wiz Khalifa's latest project on her socials.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJill Scott's Ex-Husband Demands She Return His "Purple Rain" CDThe singer's divorce drama continues. By David Saric
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Hit With Defamation Lawsuit From Ex-Husband Over Abuse ClaimsTiffany Haddish lied about her old marriage, according to her ex. By Matthew Parizot
- EntertainmentFormer Playmate Commits Suicide With 7-Year-Old Son Amid Custody BattleA tragic end to a bitter court battle between the ex-Playmate and her estranged husband. By David Saric
- MusicTamar Braxton Is Reportedly Furious Over Misleading Edits "Braxton Family Values"The Braxton's harsh treatment of Tamar's ex has caused a rift in the family.By Devin Ch
- MusicRemy Ma Fires Tamar Braxton’s Ex-Husband, Vincent Herbert, As Her ManagerRemy Ma is reportedly looking for a new manager again.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicJanet Jackson Was Verbally Abused, Made To Feel Like A Prisoner: ReportJanet Jackson's brother reveals shocking details about her marriage.By Matt F