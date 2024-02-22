Lyrica Anderson Hits Ex-Husband A1 Bentley With New Diss Track

Over two years after their divorce and after A1 changed his name and hairstyle, it seems like there's some old wounds reopening here.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Lyrica Anderson A1 Diss Track Hip Hop News

A couple of weeks ago, Lyrica Anderson dropped her latest single "They Gon Lie," a chill rap/R&B cut led by some soft guitars. However, a lot of folks who caught the song over the past few weeks had little to say about the track itself and a bit more to speculate concerning its subject matter. Moreover, this is an overt diss against, to put it bluntly, unworthy potential partners, with specific lyrical references to Anderson's ex-husband A1 Bentley. "You changed your name 'cause you never been A1," she raps on the cut, and the rest of the song's lyrics about dismissing these suitors in one's life paint a pretty clear picture of what the issues are.

Furthermore, Lyrica Anderson seemed to have moved on from this when she filed for divorce from A1 Bentley over two years ago. In fact, a lot of people thought that she moved on quickly from the whole thing, and started to date others in the rap world. Of course, this is referring to the Love & Hip Hop star's Thanksgiving outings with Desiigner, which sent a lot of people into a frenzy with speculation around a potential romance. It doesn't look like much has happened in the meantime, but with this new diss track in mind, maybe there's more unknown history beneath the surface.

Read More: Lyrica Anderson Net Worth 2023: What Is The Singer & “L&HH” Star Worth?

Lyrica Anderson's New Diss Track Against A1 Bentley: Stream

In other news, she definitely has other beef that could warrant a diss track, or at least a spicy topic that she could've commented on more deeply back when it was still a hot news item. Readers may remember the scandal between Spice and Erica Mena on L&HH ATL in which the former attacked Mena's family, and the latter called Spice what many interpreted as a racial slur. Lyrica Anderson thinks that people overreacted to this whole endeavor. "It's like rules to arguing now," she shared. "Are you really thinking about how to argue with somebody when you're mad mad?"

Lyrica Goes At A1 Amid His Name & Hairstyle Change

Meanwhile, what do you think this diss track means for the future? Will the rapper and actress have to deal with more fake storylines about her personal life that she might defend on wax? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments section down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Lyrica Anderson and A1 Bentley.

Read More: “Marriage Boot Camp” Trailer Shows K. Michelle, Rich Dollaz, A1, Lyrica Anderson

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.