Lyrica Anderson Hits Ex-Husband A1 Bentley With New Diss Track

A couple of weeks ago, Lyrica Anderson dropped her latest single "They Gon Lie," a chill rap/R&B cut led by some soft guitars. However, a lot of folks who caught the song over the past few weeks had little to say about the track itself and a bit more to speculate concerning its subject matter. Moreover, this is an overt diss against, to put it bluntly, unworthy potential partners, with specific lyrical references to Anderson's ex-husband A1 Bentley. "You changed your name 'cause you never been A1," she raps on the cut, and the rest of the song's lyrics about dismissing these suitors in one's life paint a pretty clear picture of what the issues are.

Furthermore, Lyrica Anderson seemed to have moved on from this when she filed for divorce from A1 Bentley over two years ago. In fact, a lot of people thought that she moved on quickly from the whole thing, and started to date others in the rap world. Of course, this is referring to the Love & Hip Hop star's Thanksgiving outings with Desiigner, which sent a lot of people into a frenzy with speculation around a potential romance. It doesn't look like much has happened in the meantime, but with this new diss track in mind, maybe there's more unknown history beneath the surface.

Lyrica Anderson's New Diss Track Against A1 Bentley: Stream

In other news, she definitely has other beef that could warrant a diss track, or at least a spicy topic that she could've commented on more deeply back when it was still a hot news item. Readers may remember the scandal between Spice and Erica Mena on L&HH ATL in which the former attacked Mena's family, and the latter called Spice what many interpreted as a racial slur. Lyrica Anderson thinks that people overreacted to this whole endeavor. "It's like rules to arguing now," she shared. "Are you really thinking about how to argue with somebody when you're mad mad?"

Lyrica Goes At A1 Amid His Name & Hairstyle Change

Meanwhile, what do you think this diss track means for the future? Will the rapper and actress have to deal with more fake storylines about her personal life that she might defend on wax?

