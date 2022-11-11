We are all aware that reality television isn’t what it’s cracked up to be. Safaree Samuels has been a part of the Love & Hip Hop franchise for years as he has detailed the ongoing of his personal life. We’ve seen him clash with his peers and even court his now ex-wife, Erica Mena.

On Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop Hollywood, Safaree suggested that he had a sexual relationship with castmate Lyrica Anderson. The moment spelled chaos for Lyrica because she was married to Safaree’s friend, A1 Bentley.

A1 confronted Safaree and during their tense meeting, the former jumped across the table in anger. It was one of the highlights of the season and Safaree now claims it was all fake.

“I just saw that LHH special with Hollywood and I just want to make it clear that me & Lyrica have never even came close to messing around,” he tweeted. “Lowkey me & A1 made the whole thing up. We on TV we had a job to do and we did it. That’s my brother & sister right der. It’s TV tho duh.”

“It wasn’t was supposed to go as far as it did so just wanna say sorry to you

@lyricaanderson because I didn’t know it bothered you.” Yet, he delivered laughing emojis as he reflected on the tense season.

Aside from their dust-up with Safaree, Lyrica and A1 struggled with infidelity and meddling parents. Additionally, they attempted to reconcile differences on WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp, but it proved to be fruitless. They reportedly filed for divorce earlier this year.

