Are Desiigner And Lyrica Anderson Dating? Duo Spends Thanksgiving Together

It looks like hip-hop has a new couple in the public eye, one that came as a shock to many fans this holiday season. Moreover, Love & Hip Hop star and singer Lyrica Anderson recently posted up with Desiigner on her Instagram Story, wishing their fans a Happy Thanksgiving. Since they had never really posted together or spoken about each other before, this surprised a lot of people. We ca't help but think what Anderson's ex-husband A1 might think of this whole ordeal, and whether he's blindsided or not. That speculation aside, we hope the two had a good Thanksgiving regardless of what status they are; after all, they could just be good friends.

However, plenty of people expressed concern on social media for this because of Desiigner's recent public indecency scandal. For those unaware, he exposed himself on a plane and faced a whole lot of legal trouble as a result. Furthermore, the most recent update in that case was that the rapper will not have to register as a sex offender, according to his attorney. Still, it's something that tarnished his public image for sure, and will have people raising eyebrows- however unfairly- when he pops up in the headlines.

Desiigner & Lyrica Anderson Seemingly Debut Relationship On Thanksgiving

On the other hand, Desiigner's rumored new boo is also facing her fair share of controversy. Lyrica Anderson recently defended Erica Mena's "monkey" comments against Spice, which many blasted as downright colorist and led to her removal. Anderson doesn't think that Mena did anything wrong, as she just got into a heated argument. Given their really TV experience, we imagine that their threshold for what they can say or not say is a lot more extreme than most. As such, this link-up stirred up the pot a little more than usual for their individual narratives.

Meanwhile, they are still looking to move past these issues in their life and find something better along the way. Hopefully the two found that in each other in an amicable and wholesome way, and that they'll have more happy holidays to come. We'll see if they become a shipped item (if they really are dating and not just friends) and how else their careers could develop moving forward. For more news and the latest updates on Lyrica Anderson and Desiigner, come back to HNHH.

