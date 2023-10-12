Desiigner Looks Happier Than Ever While Showing Off His New Look

Things have been tough for Desiigner over the past few years. Overall, we came to know the artist thanks to his song "Panda." Of course, this song was actually sampled by Kanye West, who signed him to GOOD Music. Unfortunately, that partnership wasn't as fruitful as the artist probably hoped. Ye didn't do much for his career, and only a couple of projects were released under the imprint. Since that time, the artist has tried to maintain his success, although it has not proven to be easy.

Earlier this year, things went horribly for Desiigner as he was caught pleasuring himself on a plane. It is clear that the artist had been going through a mental health episode. However, that would not absolve him from any sort of consequence. Just a few weeks ago, it was reported that he pleaded guilty to the charges against him. Luckily for the rapper, he will not have to register as a sex offender. While some may disagree with this ruling, others believe it's fair considering the artist's mental health problems.

Desiigner Is Looking Good

In a new video, reshared by The Neighborhood Talk, you can see that the artist actually looks happier than ever. He was on a livestream where he was talking to his fans. To the surprise of many, he was rocking a new haircut. Desiigner excitedly spoke about his new cut and how he felt like it was the time to change things up. Overall, he appears to be in a good place, which is really great to see. It can be hard to bounce back from something traumatic, but he seems to be doing just that.

Hopefully, Desiigner continues to get better while prioritizing his mental and physical health. Let us know what you think of his new look, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will always keep you informed.

