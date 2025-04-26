Karlie Redd Breaks Her Silence After Allegedly Breaking Into Ex Husband's Home

Karlie Redd has Love & Hip Hop beefs to handle, but she's got a massive legal obstacle in her way before she can engage. Authorities recently hit her with a burglary charge after allegedly breaking into her ex husband Teleau Belton's house during their divorce process.

Now, the latest update comes from 11Alive, as caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram. According to the outlet's reports, Steve Sadow will represent Redd following this burglary arrest. You may recognize Sadow's name for his legal representation of Donald Trump.

"As everyone knows, Karlie and her husband are in the midst of a divorce proceeding, and her husband has previously been charged in Fulton County with family violence battery against her," Karlie Redd's lawyer claimed in a statement. "I am very confident Karlie's case will be resolved favorably."

"Thank you for all your prayers [red heart emoji] support and concerns in my DM's and text messages! Love y'all," Karlie Redd responded to fans in an Instagram post, adding an additional but similar message on her IG Story. "Thank you for all your prayers [praying hands emoji] support & concerns! Much love to the ones putting prayer hands together for me! Love you."

Karlie Redd Divorce

For those unaware, Karlie Redd and Teleau Belton, also known as T Davinci, began a divorce process just months after their 2024 marriage. According to court documents reportedly obtained by Tasha K, Belton initiated the divorce and must pay Redd over $18K in support payments every month.

As for the alleged domestic violence incident which caused the breakup, this reportedly occurred back in February. We will see how all these moving parts come together.

Apart from Karlie Redd's Love & Hip Hop feuds, she also dealt with a lot of previous relationship drama in her life. We will see whether or not this becomes the biggest one yet. Hopefully accountability and amicable solutions emerge first.