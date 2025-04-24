Michelle Obama Shares Her Thoughts On Momma Dee And “Love & Hip Hop”

Momma Dee has a lot of fans, and according to Michelle Obama, she's definitely one of them. During a new episode of her IMO podcast, which she hosts alongside her brother Craig Robinson, she spoke with Taraji P. Henson. At one point in the episode, she asked the actress to name her favorite reality show. She said Love & Hip Hop, though she admitted she watches “a little bit of all of them.”

This prompted Obama to say she watches the show too, and to bring up Momma Dee in particular. “Because I know everybody knows a Momma Dee,” Henson noted. “They sure do,” the former First Lady responded. “You’d have to be lying to say otherwise.”

Obama went on to explain why she enjoys watching reality television, revealing that it simply relaxes her. “I told my husband, I was like, ‘You watch golf, I watch unscripted,’” she said. “It brings me, I don’t know, it just settles me down.”

Momma Dee Love & Hip Hop

Of course, Momma Dee was quick to address the unexpected shoutout on social media. “For me and my son @reallilscrappy to be recognized by two incredible Women is unexplainable!” she wrote on Instagram alongside the clip. “Thank you to the former First Lady of the United States @michelleobama & the amazing @tarajiphenson! Much Love from the Palace to you!”

Momma Dee may be receiving praise from people in high places lately, but that doesn't mean her life has been all smooth sailing. During an episode of LHHATL that aired back in February, for example, viewers saw her get into an argument with her son Lil Scrappy's ex Erica Dixon.

The two of them had been celebrating Scrappy's youngest child at a baby shower when Dixon questioned why Momma Dee attended the event without proof that Scrappy is the child's father. She said she didn't want to give the child's mother Shakira Hardy the wrong idea, though Dixon made it clear she didn't approve.